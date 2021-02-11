St. George man charged with killing roommate pleads guilty

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his roomate in July 2020.

Court records show 25-year-old Joshua Huntsman was charged with first-degree murder as domestic violence and second-degree theft of an operable motor vehicle.

Last summer, St. George Police responded to an apartment complex to conduct a welfare check for Hall after his supervisor reported he did not show up for his shift.

Investigators say Hall was found dead inside, but Huntsman was nowhere to be found. Days later, Huntsman was apprehended by police in northern California in Hall’s car.

As part of a plea deal, court records show Huntsman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a recommended penalty of five years to life in Utah State Prison and a $10,000 fine. The charge related to vehicle theft was dismissed.

Huntsman is scheduled to appear for a sentencing in late March.