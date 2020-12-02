St. George man attacks grandparents, charged with attempted murder

St. George, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man is facing criminal charges after attacking his grandparents Sunday.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to Rio Virgin Drive on reports of 23-year-old Jacob Klein having psychiatric issues; attacking and threatening to kill his grandparents.

Klein had kicked his grandfather to the ground and continued to kick him in the face and abdomen. He then chased his grandmother outside, leaving her with several avulsions/skin tears on her forearms, and a broken nose, officials say.

Klein later informed officers that his intention was to kill his grandfather, and he only stopped attacking him because he believed that he was dead.

Court documents also say that the grandfather did not survive the incident due to complications from the attack and medication.

Klein has been placed under arrest for the following; aggravated assault, criminal mischief,

homicide, interference with arrest, and assault of a peace officer.

MORE NEWS: