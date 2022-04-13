ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday.

St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home.

Police have not released the cause of death at this time.

A man was taken into custody in connection to this homicide.

A portion of the police department parking lot is currently closed as detectives investigate a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide.

There is no public threat at this time, but authorities are still actively investigating the incident.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.