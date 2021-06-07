St. George man arrested in connection with 1986 Texas cold case

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (ABC4) – Law enforcement out of Texas have arrested two suspects, one who is a St. George man, in connection with a Texas murder that has remained unsolved for over 30 years.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Tracey Keith Loy of St. George and 57-year-old Mark Gatten of Quaker City, Ohio, have each been charged with one count of murder in the 1986 death of 56-year-old Charles Robert Hardin.

Authorities said on August 26, 1986, officers responded to a campsite at Jacob’s Creek Park near Canyon Lake, Texas.

Investigators later determined the man had been murdered.

Nearly 35 years later, Texas Rangers were asked to review the cold case.

Investigators then resubmitted evidence from the crime scene to a crime lab in Austin Texas, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation then identified Loy and Gatten as persons of interest in the murder, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 9, a Texas Ranger located and arrested Loy in St. George. He was then extradited to Texas on May 31, where he is currently being held in the Comal County Jail

On May 26, law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for Gatten after he was located in Ohio. He is currently awaiting extradition to Texas, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.