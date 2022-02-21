St. George man arrested for voyeurism in public bathroom

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for recording people without their knowledge in a public restroom.

St. George Police say 25-year-old Zachary Bradley was caught recording men while they were using a public restroom near 250 N Red Cliffs.

When police arrived at the scene, Bradley was being detained via citizen’s arrest inside the restroom.

When police interrogated Bradley, he admitted to recording the men without their knowledge.

Police obtained Bradley’s cell phone and discovered numerous videos. The footage was obtained by recording through the spaces between bathroom stalls and from over the top of the stalls.

In total, authorities six men were recorded during this incident.

Bradley was arrested on six counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment. He’s currently booked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.