St. George man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – On Feb. 11, an officer with the St. George Police Dept. came across five juveniles aged 12-15 that were pumping gas at a Maverik located at 1216 S. Bluff St.

After the officer ran a check on the car and discovered that it belonged to a person with multiple felony warrants, he approached the kids and found out that none of them had a license. Arresting documents state that the officer could smell a “strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

He found a glass pipe and rubber bong containing burnt marijuana in the back of the car, and immediately had all of the kids contact their parents to come and get them.

When the owner of the vehicle, Jessie Mario Angel Clark, 21, arrived on scene, he told the officer that the marijuana belonged to him, and that he allowed the kids to drive the car, arresting documents state.

After the admittance from Clark of leaving drugs in the vehicle where the kids had access, the officer had probable cause for endangerment of the five youth.

Upon searching Clark, the officer found a Hydrocodone pill, which he later found to match a pill that one of the kids was in possession of

Four of the five youth then admitted that they had gotten drugs from Clark.

According to arresting documents, the officer had dealt with Clark frequently in the past, and knew that he carries a firearm, which given the possession of drugs, makes him a category 2 restricted person, and legally unable to possess a firearm.

After the incident, officers searched Clark’s house and found a shotgun in his closet and multiple unopened THC cartridges.

Additionally, they found a notebook tracking his purchases of drugs and profits.

Officers believe that Clark was buying THC cartridges, e-cigarettes, and edibles from Mesquite, Nevada and bringing them back to Utah to sell for a profit.

Clark was taken to Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he faces five first-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, five third-degree felony counts of causing or permitting a child to be exposed to a controlled substance, and a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.