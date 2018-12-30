St. George man arrested after shooting at car, attempting to take officers gun

Washington County Sheriff

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday in St. George.

Officers responded to 600 S. Main St. when a caller told a dispatcher an unknown person was shooting at his vehicle.

When offers arrived, they located a bullet hole in the trunk area of the man's vehicle that was stopped from entering the cab of the vehicle by a metal pillar.

There were three other individuals inside the vehicle that was shot at during the time of the incident. No one was hurt.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description given to them by the caller parked a few blocks away from the incident that was registered to Gustavo Estevez, 44 of St. George.

Officers responded to Gustavos home and made contact with him but as he exited his home he tried to lock his front gate. One of the officers noticed Gustavo matched description of the suspects and tried to take him into custody but he was physically resistant as well as verbally combative towards them.

During a search of Gustavo, he used the back of his head to hit the officer in the forehead.

Gustavo was taken to the police station to be questioned about the incident. Police said he smelled strongly of alcohol and had a .119 BAC. He admitted to drinking a half bottle of Tequila at some point in the evening.

Gustavo told officers he had a gun he keeps in his home but denied knowing anything about a vehicle being shot at.

During a search of his residence, police found a 9mm High Point was located in a jacket that had been thrown away in an outside garbage can. The gun had multiple rounds in the magazine, as well as one in the chamber. Gustavo's drivers license was also inside the jacket pocket.

The ammunition in the gun matched a shell casing found at the location of the incident.

Gustavo continued to resist officers while at the police department and as they attempted to place him back in handcuffs, Gustavo attempted to disarm the patrol officer of his gun.

Gustavo was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked for felony aggravated assault and assault against a police officer. Additional charges will be screened by the District Attorney.