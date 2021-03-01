St. George man arrested after allegedly attempting to take officer’s firearm during incident

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to take an officer’s gun during a fight last week.

The probable cause statement says 20-year-old Brandon Woods was arrested on two counts of assault against a police officer, one count of failure to stop at command of law enforcement, one count of disarming a police officer – firearm, one count of intoxication, and one count of interference with arresting officer.

According to the court document, police were called to the area of South River Road in St. George at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

An arriving officer says they saw a man, later identified as Woods, in a pickup truck kicking his legs.

Woods allegedly sprung out of the vehicle and began running at the officer, yelling. When the officer commanded Woods to stop, the probable cause statement says Woods stopped and began stumbling away.

Officers say they “tried to plead” with Woods to stop, but he allegedly ran off toward another officer.

The probable cause statement says Woods assaulted that officer before stumbling to the asphalt.

Two officers then tackled Woods who then allegedly attempted to unholster one of their firearms. The probable cause statement says Woods had released one of the officer’s magazines, which was later recovered.

Authorities say it took four officers to control Woods to be taken into custody “because he was so combative.” Woods allegedly said he was going to kill the officers.

The probable cause statement says medical staff arrived on sscene and administered a sedative to Woods. Police say they believe Woods “was under the influence of some type of drug,” adding that he received medical clearance before officers transported him on the above charges.

Woods is presumed innocent until proven guilty.