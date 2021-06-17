St. George issues a ‘red alert’ to avoid rolling blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Due to near record-breaking temperatures in the Beehive State, the city of St. George has declared a red alert.
The city has issued the alert in attempt to conserve energy and avoid rolling blackouts.
In a post to the city’s Energy Department Facebook page, officials said, “Given the exceptionally high temperature throughout the region and the stress that puts on the regional system, we are raising the alert status to RED. The SGESD and Dixie Power electrical systems are built to handle the high temperatures of St. George summers. Regional weather events can affect the local power resources.”
“Red days” indicate that power demand is excessive and resources are limited.
Under the red alert, citizens are now asked to do the following in order to conserve energy:
- Don’t use electric appliances
- Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside
- Set the thermostat to 80 degrees or higher
- Turn off solo pumps
- Avoid charging electric vehicles
City officials anticipate Friday will also be another “red alert day.”
“Today is a red alert day. That means we must be extra careful with how much power we use,” officials said in a post on the City of St. George Facebook page.
“Let’s all do our part to conserve,” the post said.
St. George reached a record-high temperature of 112 degrees on Wednesday, tying the original record set in 1896.