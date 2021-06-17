St. George issues a ‘red alert’ to avoid rolling blackouts

SAN RAFAEL, CA – JULY 24: Power towers are seen as the sun sets July 24, 2006 in San Rafael, California. The California Independent System Operator declared a stage two power alert for all of California today after available power had fallen to below five percent as high temperatures scorched the state for eight days straight prompting Californians to use a record 50,270 megawatts of power. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly over the next few days but strain on the power grid will continue. A Stage 2 alert means that remaining available power has fallen to below five percent and some businesses will begin to voluntarily shut down some of their operations in exchange for discounted rates. Californians hope to avoid a Stage 3 alert, which would involve rolling blackouts, as calls go out to cut back on power usage until the heat subsides this evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Due to near record-breaking temperatures in the Beehive State, the city of St. George has declared a red alert.

The city has issued the alert in attempt to conserve energy and avoid rolling blackouts.

In a post to the city’s Energy Department Facebook page, officials said, “Given the exceptionally high temperature throughout the region and the stress that puts on the regional system, we are raising the alert status to RED. The SGESD and Dixie Power electrical systems are built to handle the high temperatures of St. George summers. Regional weather events can affect the local power resources.”

“Red days” indicate that power demand is excessive and resources are limited.

Under the red alert, citizens are now asked to do the following in order to conserve energy:

Don’t use electric appliances

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside

Set the thermostat to 80 degrees or higher

Turn off solo pumps

Avoid charging electric vehicles

City officials anticipate Friday will also be another “red alert day.”

“Today is a red alert day. That means we must be extra careful with how much power we use,” officials said in a post on the City of St. George Facebook page.

“Let’s all do our part to conserve,” the post said.

St. George reached a record-high temperature of 112 degrees on Wednesday, tying the original record set in 1896.