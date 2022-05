ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a big weekend for athletes in St. George as the city hosted the Ironman World Championship.

It was the first time the race was held outside of Hawaii.

2,800 athletes competed, swimming 2.4 miles at Sand Hollow Reservoir, biking 112 miles throughout the St. George area, and running a marathon.

Olympic gold medalist Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won the men’s title, while Daniela Ryf of Switzerland won the women’s, earning her 5th world title.