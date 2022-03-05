ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A gun and hunting gear store in St. George was burglarized Friday morning, according to St. George News.

The store, Dixie Gun & Fish, sells high-end weapons, handguns, and military-style rifles along with safes and hunting items.

Detectives are actively investigating the burglary, according to St. George News.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell states, “They are working on getting an inventory of items stolen, and there was property damage during the burglary.”

Dixie Gun & Fish has reportedly been broken into before, having lost around $12,000 worth of handguns in December 2013.