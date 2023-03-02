ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Elementary school children from the Washington County School District were given a special opportunity today, as firefighters from the St. George Fire Department visited them to help celebrate the late Dr. Suess’s birthday.

During their visits, firefighters from the St. George Fire Department sat down in classrooms and read aloud the various books by the famed author. The public safety personnel also took some time to chat with students and even pose for photos.

Theodor Suess Geisel (also known by his pen name Dr. Suess) was born on March 2, 1904, and became a renowned children’s author and illustrator.

He was the creator behind countless literary classics including “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — just to name a few.

Dr. Suess’s birthday is celebrated around the nation by schools, libraries, and community centers to help bring together fans of all ages in a collaborative reading environment.

The fire department later posted on their Facebook page saying, “Thanks to the Washington County School District for allowing us to be in their classrooms as part of the reading outreach program (dubbed “Reading with Heroes“ by the district) today now off to the next call, which is not in a box, not in the fox, not in the house, not with a mouse…”