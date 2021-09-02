St. George fire crews battle third fire in past year at recycling facility

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George fire crews a battled an industrial park fire Thursday afternoon. The fire was at Rocky Mountain Recycling & processing facility. The recycling center located at 838 N. 1080 East.

Courtesy of St. George News

This is reportedly the 3rd time this year crews responded to a fire in the industrial park.

Officials say a large piece of metal scrap was burned. The fire chief says firefighters were also alerted to some propane tanks near the pile but crews were able to quickly keep the flames from spreading its way.

No injuries were reported but according to fire officials, today’s incident is bigger than a similar scrap fire that happened back in April of this year. Another fire was reported the same area late last year.