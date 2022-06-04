ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday, June 3 at around 9:45 p.m., officers with the St. George Police Dept. responded to a call at the Durango’s Mexican Grill located at 245 Red Cliffs Rd.

According to a press release, the call indicated that a man had entered the restaurant, referenced a weapon, threatened to harm employees and demanded money.

The release states that employees complied with the man, but as the suspect was leaving the restaurant, a 17-year-old male employee tackled him and other employees joined in to help pin the man down.

The manager on duty, a conceal carry permit holder, reportedly came after hearing the commotion and assisted in keeping the suspect on scene until police arrived.

Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

Police say that the suspect had arrived in St. George in a car reported stolen out of Las Vegas. He had very recently been released from custody in Nevada for charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident, and that the stolen money was returned.

No further information is currently available.