St. George, Dixie Power launch campaign to avoid rolling blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Can Southern Utah avoid rolling blackouts this summer? St. George and Dixie Power are launching a campaign to prevent these outages.

‘Use Less, Save More’ aims to bring awareness to the greater demand for electricity in the summer months and encourage residents to be mindful of their use.

During the weekdays of June, July, and August, the city of St. George will use color-coded alerts — green, orange, and red — to advise customers on what they should do based on the current conditions and demand for power. Notices will be posted on St. George’s website and social media channels.

Here is a look at what those alerts mean, according to city officials:

Green

Set thermostat a couple of degrees higher than you are comfortable

Leave air vents open

Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home

Turn off the fan when you leave the room

Orange

Reduce energy during peak hours, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Avoid using the oven

Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during peak hours

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside

Red