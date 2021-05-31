St. George, Dixie Power launch campaign to avoid rolling blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Can Southern Utah avoid rolling blackouts this summer? St. George and Dixie Power are launching a campaign to prevent these outages.
‘Use Less, Save More’ aims to bring awareness to the greater demand for electricity in the summer months and encourage residents to be mindful of their use.
During the weekdays of June, July, and August, the city of St. George will use color-coded alerts — green, orange, and red — to advise customers on what they should do based on the current conditions and demand for power. Notices will be posted on St. George’s website and social media channels.
Here is a look at what those alerts mean, according to city officials:
Green
- Set thermostat a couple of degrees higher than you are comfortable
- Leave air vents open
- Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home
- Turn off the fan when you leave the room
Orange
- Reduce energy during peak hours, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Avoid using the oven
- Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during peak hours
- Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside
Red
- Red days are when power demand is excessive, and resources may be limited. Residents are asked to conserve energy as possible. There may be service interruptions during this days
- Don’t use electrical appliances such as clothes, washers, vacuums, or dishwashers
- Set Thermostat at 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher
- Close the drapes to keep the heat out of the house
- Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside
- Make sure your pool pump is off
- If you have an EV vehicle, make sure it is not recharging
- If your power is interrupted, avoid opening the refrigerator. Most refrigerators will keep food cool for up to four hours if the door is not opened