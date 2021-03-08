St. George couple allegedly kidnaps, assaults, strips naked, and robs man

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A couple is in custody after police say they allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, stripped naked, and robbed a man on Friday.

On March 6, at around 9:56 a.m., St.George Police officers were dispatched to a residence for reports of a robbery.

Upon arrival, arresting documents say officers discovered the victim who “reported that last night he was held at the above address against his will and his property was stolen from him.” The victim reported that while at a residence, a suspect, Georgia Jones, confronted him about several thousand dollars she believed he stole from her house.

Officers then say the victim denied stealing the money and as he did, the other suspect, Michael Rottmund, joined Jones in assaulting the victim.

“[The victim] had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted. [The victim] stated after they assaulted him he tried to fight back but Michael pulled out a large knife and held it to [his] body,” arresting documents include.

According to official reports, Rottmund then forced [the victim] to strip naked and as he did the couple stole the following items from the victim: cash, clothing, jewelry, gift cards, and numerous other items.

“[The victim] tried to leave the home but Georgia and Michael refused to let him leave. Michael told [the victim] he would stab him if he tried to ‘run’,” officers state. “[The victim] said he was in fear for his life and was able to contact a relative on the phone and have $900.00 transferred into Georgia’s PayPal account.”

After the money transferred, Jones and Rottmund then allowed [the victim] to leave the home, but kept [the victim’s] belongings, arresting documents say.

Officers say the victim was detained for five hours by the couple. As soon as the victim left the scene, he immediately contacted authorities.

“Michael was contacted at his vehicle in front of his home while he loaded property into his car,” arresting documents say. “A search warrant was served on Michael and Georgia’s car and home. [The victim’s] property was found in their car and in their home.”

According to arresting documents, as officers searched the vehicle and home, several items of drugs and paraphernalia were found as well as some identifying documents with names, dates of birth, and addresses from multiple people “that Georgia said were from when she worked for an internet company where she said they needed to be shredded.”

Officers indicate the estimated total amount of money and property taken was $3,179.84. Approximately $1,864.84 was recovered out of the vehicle and home and returned to the victim.

“About $115 in the property was not recovered as well at the $900 money transfer and $300 in cash,” they add.

Officers say there is reason to believe the elements of the following offenses were met against Rottmund and Jones: aggravated robbery, and possession of paraphernalia.

The couple faces the following charges: one count of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, theft, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of another’s identity documents, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two more counts of possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.