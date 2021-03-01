St. George Chamber of Commerce honors women during Women’s History Month

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 Element Award Honorees.

These women will be recognized at a dinner ceremony on March 26, during Women’s History Month to celebrate business, political, and community achievements of women.

With this being the first year of the award, officials say the Element Awards honors women in Washington County who are “changing the world where they stand”. “They are the movers and shakers, humanitarians, entrepreneurs, and influencers. These women are in their element, doing what they do best, and breaking down barriers. They have exhibited significant leadership and have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity.”

“We are pleased to introduce this new recognition as part of the Chamber’s growing effort to recognize and elevate the tremendous work of outstanding women in our community,” said Don Willie, SGACC President and CEO. “These women are exemplary leaders in our community. They are women who have challenged the status quo. They are making the world better for future generations.”

The following women will be recognized as 2021 Element Award Honorees:

Sergeant Choli Ence, St. George Police Department

Kat Puzey, Modern Farm and Artisan Co-Op (MOFACO)

Nicole Goulding, Tan’s Treats

Rosie Sevier, Root for Kids

Dr. Martina Gaspari, GeneStat Diagnostics

Donna MacBean, Neighborhood Connection

Councilwoman Dannielle Larkin, St. George City

Carmen Snow, Washington City

Stefanie Bevans, Design to Print

Tazia Taylor, Intermountain Precision Genomics

Sherrie Staheli, Staheli Family Farms

Danyelle Evans, Mobile Dental Hygiene

Mayor Donia Jessop, Hildale City

Launa Williams, Washington County School District

Lori Wright, Family Healthcare Clinic

Posthumous recognition will be given to local life coach, Cindy Clemens, who passed away on Feb. 9, according to officials.

“While I knew we were surrounded by many women of excellence, I was astonished by the depth of their impact in our community,” said Kelli Charlton, SGACC Board Member and Women’s Initiative Chair. “Women like these truly are changing the world where they stand – one person at a time.”

Officials say early bird registration for the Element Awards closes on March 12, 2021, with general registration closing on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Those who wish to attend can register online at www.stgeorgechamber.com/element. The event will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Dixie Convention Center.