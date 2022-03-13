ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – On the evening of March 10 in St. George, a 48-year-old man was booked into jail following a fight where shooting, tasing, and biting occurred which injured multiple officers as well two victims.

The suspect, later identified as Shiloh Lynn Cody, is facing two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault on a police officer, and one count of interfering with arrest.

According to official police records, sometime before 1:35 a.m. Thursday morning, the first victim was trying to sleep in his residence near the area of 1235 W 360 N when he heard a commotion outside of his apartment. From there, the first victim allegedly obtained his personal gun and left his apartment to confront the cause of the disturbance. He identified Cody as the problem and advised him not to come towards his residence.

Cody then allegedly advanced towards the man in an aggressive manner and a physical altercation followed. The first victim told officers that his gun was in his right hand when the fight fell to the ground. From there, Cody allegedly grabbed the man’s throat and slammed the back of his head on the ground multiple times. Cody then allegedly took control of the gun.

As stated in police records, Cody fired three gunshots.

While the fight between Cody and the first victim continued, a third man allegedly witnessed the altercation and stepped in to help the first victim. From there, the first victim was able to get up and take the gun back to his apartment to secure it. This is when the man first realized a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

During the course of assisting, the second victim was allegedly bitten by Cody, causing serious injury to his arm. The fight between Cody and the second victim continued until police arrived at the scene at 1:35 a.m.

After his arrival, the first officer witnessed the three men fighting and attempted to stop the altercation but Cody was allegedly biting one of the victims and would not let go. From there, police reports state that the officer deployed his taser to end the assault.

After detaining all three men and learning of the first victim’s gunshot wound, officers attempted to take Cody to the police car when he allegedly started to thrash around and attempt to headbutt officers.

After they were able to gain control of Cody, law enforcement was placing him into the police vehicle when Cody allegedly bit an officer on the arm.

Due to the nature of the call and someone being shot, Detectives were called and a Sergeant responded to investigate the scene where he interviewed many involved.

Cody was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail in Hurricane.