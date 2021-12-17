St. George auto-ped crash leaves one dead

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – On Wednesday, December 15, at approximately 6:45 pm, St. George police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to an auto-ped incident near 1600 W. Sunset Boulevard.

Police said 60-year-old Michael Lynn Dalton was struck by an SUV headed westbound as he crossed the street from a Maverik gas station, traveling westbound.

On December 17, Dalton passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The involved vehicle and driver remained on the scene and cooperated with offers. The St. George Police Department is still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.