St. George auto-ped crash leaves one dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy: Getty Images

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – On Wednesday, December 15, at approximately 6:45 pm, St. George police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to an auto-ped incident near 1600 W. Sunset Boulevard.

Police said 60-year-old Michael Lynn Dalton was struck by an SUV headed westbound as he crossed the street from a Maverik gas station, traveling westbound.

On December 17, Dalton passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The involved vehicle and driver remained on the scene and cooperated with offers. The St. George Police Department is still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories