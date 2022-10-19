SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle accident resulting in one car flipping upside down occurred Wednesday morning, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Police say two vehicles crashed at 3350 South 700 East Wednesday.

There was reportedly significant vehicle damage, with one car flipping completely upside down.

(Courtesy of SSLPD)

(Courtesy of SSLPD)

Miraculously, police say all occupants were uninjured in the crash, stating, “Seat belts and air bags save lives.”

SSLPD is asking the public to please avoid the area while the investigation continues.

No further information is currently available.