SR-9 in Zion National Park reopens after rockfall

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – SR-9 in Zion National Park has reopened to regular traffic after an early rock fall Friday morning, west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

“We’re very thankful for the fact that there were no drivers on the road, no vehicles were damaged, no one was injured in this slide,” says Jonathan Shafer, a National Park Service Public Affairs Specialist.

ZNP officials say they are removing extremely large rocks, some the size of a small vehicle, and are assessing the road’s conditions.

“When I was at the site a little while ago, we were actually in the process of using a rock hammer, to break up one of the really large sections of rock that fell from the side of the road,” says Shafer.

Shafer says the sandstone fell from above the road and maintenance workers are moving the remains to another part of the park where it won’t be in drivers’ way.

“What we’ve seen here today, is a natural part of Zion being Zion, but folks who come here need to pack their patience and have a plan for when they visit, “ he says.

The road will reopen to oversize vehicles (RVs, large trailers, busses, etc.)at the regularly scheduled time of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

For more information on the closure click here.