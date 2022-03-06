TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On the afternoon of March 3, at around 8:22 a.m., a 31-year-old male died at the scene of an automobile-pedestrian accident.

The man was traveling Southbound on SR-196 near milepost 3 when his truck went off the right side of the road and overcorrected back to the left.

The truck then went off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times. A medical helicopter responded to the incident but the man’s injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently trying to determine the contributing factors to the crash.

I-80 was closed for roughly 45 minute while a helicopter was on scene. Additionally, the Northbound lane was closed for about three hours during the investigation.