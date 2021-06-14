Sprouts Farmers Market to offer free grocery pick up this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Did somebody say free?



Sprouts Farmers Markets has announced that their stores will be offering free grocery pick up all summer long.

Customers who are interested in utilizing the grocery pick-up service for free are asked to use the promo code FREEPICKUP2021 at checkout on their order.

However, the free pick-up service only lasts through Sept. 22, 2021, and can only be used on orders with a minimum pretax purchase of $35. The promo code does not apply to orders with alcohol, according to a news release.

To place an online order, customers can click here.

There are currently five Sprouts locations throughout Utah in Murray, Orem, Salt Lake City, Holladay, and South Jordan.

