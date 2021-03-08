Sprinkles, treat toppings recalled after product causes allergic reaction

(ABC4) – Numerous sprinkle products are being recalled because of a reported allergic reaction to one of the products.

Wilton says it is recalling seven different products that have similar formulations to the product that caused the allergic reaction. The company says the products may contain milk.

“The health and safety of our consumers is our primary concern and we are acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue,” the company said on Monday. “Wilton has ceased production and distribution of the affected products.”

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions about the recall, Wilton asks that you call the Consumer Care Hotline at 1-800-794-5866, Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, or by sending an email to productrecall@wilton.com.

Here’s a look at the products recalled:

Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles

Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Holiday Mix Sprinkles

Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings

Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit

Wilton says the products were sold at these retailers: