Springville neighbors step up to help family who escaped from house fire

SPRINGVILLE, Utah. (ABC4) — The Springville community came together for a family whose house was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

The homeowner courageously rushed his family out of the house before the fire ravaged through it.

The fire, near 115 East 200 South in Springville, destroyed the interior of the home and all that remained was part of the exterior.

Springville Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:30 Saturday night and had to call for backup once they got there because the fire had gotten out of control.

Springville FD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it started in the basement.

The homeowner told ABC 4 News his father is still in the hospital Sunday with critical injuries.

Springville Fire said there were six people inside including two children.

The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera or have his identity revealed and either did neighbors, however, a neighbor told ABC 4 News he took the children into his home after the fire started. He said it was a situation of neighbors lending a helping hand.

The home is a total loss but some brick and some siding remain.

ABC 4 News reached out to the Springville Fire Department and went to the station for more information but didn’t hear back from anyone.