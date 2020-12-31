Springville man arrested after hit-and-run, DUI with six times legal alcohol limit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Springville man is in custody after a a hit an run incident on Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were called to a hit and run traffic accident in Springville. A passenger in one of the vehicles involved was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

While responding, officers say they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. It was spotted driving down the road with a flat tire and broken axle.

An officer pulled the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Corey Dance, over and noticed he was nervous and continuously moving, according to the probable cause statement.

When the officer ordered Dance to show his hands, Dance fled, running a stop sign and cutting the corner as he was turning without using his turn signal.

Dance then drove into oncoming traffic, nearly colliding with another officer at one point while traveling about 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, crossing the centerline several times.

Dance was stopped in front of his home. Officers ordered Dance to exit his vehicle. He was slow to react and refused to open the door.

According to the probable cause statement, Dance was “escorted” to the ground “where he began to pull away from officers as they were trying to place him in handcuffs.”

While being taken into custody, officers say Dance received a cut to his right eyebrow. Officers then observed potential signs of alcohol use.

Dance, who is an alcohol restricted driver according to authorities, later recorded a Breath Alcohol Level of over .30, over six times the legal amount of alcohol.

The probable cause statement shows Dance later admitted to drinking tequila earlier in the day.

Authorities say Dance was convicted of a felony DUI in 2013.

The probable cause statement says Dance faces 11 charges: failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, DUI with serious bodily injury, alcohol restricted driver, reckless driver, interference with an arresting officer, stop sign violation, improper lane travel, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper turn, and turning without a signal.

No other details are available at this time.