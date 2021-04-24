Springville hosts budget-friendly animal clinic

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Springville are invited to bring their pets to a vaccination and licensing clinic, Saturday.

On April 24, the Springville Police Department is asking for any pet owners to hop on down to the Springville Fire Department located at 75 west and Center Street for low cost vaccines and licensing.

According to the department, the budget friendly clinic will offer vaccinations for the following:

Rabies

Canine Bordatella

Canine DHPP (Parco Combo)

Feline FVRCP (Feline Distemper)

Feline FeLV (Feline Leukemia

Officers say microchips are also available to those interested for $20 or for free with the purchase of a dog license.

Anyone interested is invited to pre-register here.

“Preregistration is highly recommended,” the Springville Police Department shares. “Registering before arrival ensures the line moves quickly and allows the vet to come prepared with enough vaccinations.”

The clinic is anticipated to kick off on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. It will then run until noon. If you have any questions, the department asks you to call ACO Merchant at 801-489-9421.