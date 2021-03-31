Springville High School teacher accused of sexual harassment resigns

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Springville High School Driver’s Education teacher has resigned from his position after being accused of sexual harassment, according to Lana Hiskey, Communications & Community Relations Administrator for Nebo School District.

Students at Springville High School held a walkout Monday in relation to complaints against the teacher, Lt. Warren Foster of the Springville Police Department, confirmed.

As of Monday, Lt. Foster said that the department has “not received any reports filed against the teacher and has little to no involvement with the investigation at that time.”

The teacher was placed on administrative leave by Nebo School District amid the accusations.

Hiskey confirmed that the following change.org petition is related to Monday’s walkout. The petition demands the removal of a Springville High School teacher for “making sexual remarks towards minors.”

According to Hiskey, at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, a group of about 125 current and former Springville High School students and parents gathered outside the school.

Current students made up about half of the group, she states.

After first learning of the accusations, Nebo School District issued the following statement to ABC4:

“Nebo School District learned through social media that some students or former students have complaints against a teacher at Springville High. Student safety is of utmost importance, we take all complaints and allegations seriously. We invite individuals with specific complaints or allegations to follow the proper protocol and contact Springville High’s administrative team directly to report any concerns.”

Tiffany Shurtliff is a former student at Springville High School who took part in the walkout.

“Most of what I heard in high school was, he’s gross. If you want to pass, just wear a low cut top, wear shorts, bend over, flirt with him,” she explains.

“Basically whenever he would talk to me, he wouldn’t look at me. He would look at my breasts. He would always choose me to go to the gas station, usually once a day. We would go to the gas station to fill up one of the cars with gas. Me, and it was usually two or three other students, but he would always say that I got to sit in the front, and sometimes he would have me drive,” Shurtliff says.

The instructor has not been criminally charged or arrested at this time and will not be identified by ABC4 until a formal investigation by authorities is opened.