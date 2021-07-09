Springville girl donates more than $950 to fire department

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old Springville girl did something sweet – and maybe a little sour – for her fire department over the Independence Day weekend.

Pari Jat Sarkar had a lemonade stand on July 4, with proceeds benefitting the Springville Fire Department.

On Thursday, Pari presented a check of more than $950 to the fire department. The money was raised not only through lemonade sales, but from donations made at the stand.

Locals weren’t the only ones to contribute – first responders from across the country joined her cause and made donations online.

Pari held a fundraiser for Springville Police in 2020, painting rocks and selling them. She was able to raise over $700.

The year before, Pari donated more than $113 she raised during a lemonade stand to the police department.