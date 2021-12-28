Springville custom trailer company steals almost $1 million from customers

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 26-year-old Springville businessman, Harrison Ashely Grimes, along with his father, Benjamin Grimes, took in almost a million dollars in deposits for the manufacture of custom trailers that they never intended to build.

Police say the deposits span over the course of three years, from April 2015 to Dec. 2018. The company, called Moby1, failed to deliver trailers or refund deposits to 39 different customers, and ultimately filed bankruptcy in the fall of 2018.

The victims have produced statements, email threads and other documents which helped investigators determine the level of fraud committed by the Grimes family.

Allegedly, Harrison Grimes worked closely under the direction of his father, and held the responsibility of taking orders, receiving deposits, and interacting with customers about their purchase, the status of orders, complaints, etc.

Customers who placed an order were told that, once ordered and secured by a deposit, the trailer would take 10-12 months to build. The contract that customers would sign stated that they had the right to cancel the order and receive a refund if construction took more than 18 months. Most of the trailers came with a price tag over $40,000.

The customers were told that they could have their order expedited by paying additional fees, but were simply stacked into a growing line of customers who were told the same timeline.

Some of the customers were shown photographs of progress being made on the trailer they had ordered, only to discover that the trailer either went to another customer or was never delivered altogether.

Harrison Grimes will be facing the state of Utah for a pattern of unlawful activity and 11 counts of communications fraud, both second-degree felonies.