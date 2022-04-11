SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol said drivers should expect wet roads in most areas in the valley, but drivers will need to be especially careful in high elevations.

“We have two things working in our favor, we have warmer road temperatures and we’re going to see a lot of rain down here in the valleys,” Public Relations Director for UDOT John Gleason said.

But for people driving up the Wasatch Front, Parley’s Canyon, Sardine Canyon, and Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon, you can expect snowy roads.

“We’re talking about an intense storm that delivers a lot of snow for a very short amount of time,” Gleason said.

UDOT said they’re prepping those areas with a salt solution to prevent snow from sticking and have crews ready to plow in high-risk areas.

“Our crews are going to be out there really managing the storm as it comes in,” Gleason said.

But even with those precautions in place they say later tonight it’s very possible plows could get overwhelmed by the storm.

“We’re looking at an inch or two per hour so it’s gonna be hard for our snowplows to keep up,” Gleason said.

UHP wants to remind Utahns that these aren’t dry, warm weather roads, and you should drive accordingly.

“Even though the roads are wet if the temperatures are cool, people should be driving as if the winter conditions,” Utah Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

Their officers are preparing for any potential crashes and ensuring drivers and officers are safe in any crash scenes.

UHP and UDOT are reminding people to give other drivers room and slow down.

“Use caution, slow down, make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into before leaving your house or getting on the road,” Gleason said.