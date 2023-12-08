SPRING CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Spring City family is hoping that by warming the taste buds of their friends and neighbors they will be able to make the holidays a little warmer for those in their community who are in need.

Chris Draper and his family did a homemade pizza fundraiser last fall to raise funds for the Sanpete County Food Pantry, after finding out they did not have enough food to send meals home with kids over the holidays. They set up a little pizza shop in their garage and sold fresh, hot pizza from their driveway. They were able to raise enough money to supply 100-weekend meal kits for kids, which was greatly needed by the pantry at a time of year that is typically harder on those in need.

Draper found out by September of this year the pantry had given out as much food as they did the entire previous year and he decided he wanted to help again.

“It was a great experience for our whole family,” Draper recalled. “It was also a great way to help the food pantry and spread awareness in our community on how much they really need everyone’s help.”

Draper has organized another pizza fundraiser on Monday, Dec. 11 and he needs the community’s help to make an even bigger impact this year.

He has organized a GoFundMe in hopes of raising enough money to buy more pizza ovens and all the supplies needed to sell enough pizzas to supply 300 meal kits this year, or about $3,000.00.

Spring City has even helped support the effort this year setting up a place in City Hall to hold the event so that more people can participate.

Draper says last year it was just his wife, Courtney, and kids, Ashton, 11, Benson, 9, and Calvin, 6, helping and it was tough, but this year they have extra hands helping in the effort this year.

“We have friends who have agreed to help out.” Then he laughs, “And friends who don’t know they are helping out yet.”

Anyone looking to buy the pizzas can just walk up and order. The pizzas will be served up on the second floor of City Hall, located at 45 South 100 East, in Spring City from 5 – 8 p.m.

In addition to buying delicious pizzas, individuals will be able to scan a QR code and donate additional funds to the Sanpete Food Pantry. Pizzas are $10 each and when you buy 3 you get one free.

So, what does Draper say about his homemade pizza? He says it’s pretty good. He has spent a lot of time finding just the right recipe. He describes it as a Neapolitan-style pizza that cooks quickly at a high temperature. He says last year they had people that would stop by and try the pizza and come back to buy more for the rest of their families.

While he is not planning on giving up his day job as a software engineer, he does have a cooking channel on YouTube and cooking is one of his passions. You can watch him whipping up his famous fundraising pizza and other treats on his YouTube channel Some Dads Cook.

Draper is also hoping they can do the pizza fundraiser twice a year so the donations from the GoFundMe will continue to help the pantry. To donate visit the Sanpete County Food Pantry Pizza Fundraiser page on GoFundMe.