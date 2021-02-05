Spreading their wings: Western Monarchs begin to migrate across the nation

(ABC4) – Monarchs that spend the winter in the mountains of central Mexico are the final generation of a cycle that begins anew each year, and Friday celebrates their existence.

On February 5, environmentalists and insect enthusiasts all around the globe honor monarchs on National Western Monarch Butterfly Day.

According to World Wildlife Fund, the monarch butterfly is known by scientists as Danaus plexippus, which in Greek literally means “sleepy transformation.” The name evokes the species’ ability to hibernate and metamorphize.

A monarch butterfly in Vista, Calif. The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a new record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction. A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the millions of monarchs that in 1980s clustered in trees from Marin County to San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A Monarch butterfly pauses in a field of Goldenrod at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, a Monarch butterfly flies to Joe Pye weed, in Freeport, Maine. Monarch butterflies are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in a special package of studies released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, written by 56 scientists from around the globe. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)





Monarch butterflies tend to travel between 1,200 and 2,800 miles or more from the United States and Canada to central Mexican forests to fulfill their marvelous migratory phenomenon.

Adult monarch butterflies possess two pairs of brilliant orange-red wings, featuring black veins and white spots along the edges. Males, who possess distinguishing black dots along the veins of their wings, are slightly bigger than females.

“More than beautiful, monarch butterflies contribute to the health of the planet. Butterflies — and other pollinators like birds, bats, and bees — are vital to creating and maintaining the habitats that many animals rely on for food and shelter,” informs the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Each adult butterfly lives only about four to five weeks.

“If you would like to help monarchs in your own yard, you can very easily by making sure you have nectar-rich flowering plants from spring through the fall. Not only will these benefit monarchs, but you’ll be helping native bumblebees in Utah that also are declining,” adds DWR.

Milkweeds are the only host plant used by monarch caterpillars.

Butterflies — and other pollinators like birds, bats and bees — are vital to creating and maintaining the habitats that many animals rely on for food and shelter. We need pollinators.

Monarch butterflys on large green eucalyptus tree leaves.

According to DWR, if you plant milkweed in your yard, you might be lucky enough to see monarchs stop and breed.

“While there are several varieties of milkweed in Utah, the two most common are Showy and Swamp milkweeds. You may be able to find seeds from these plants near your house along streams or in wet areas, or if you prefer, it’s possible to find the seeds for sale.” DWR shares. “You can also talk to your local native plant nursery about carrying milkweeds as part of their inventory.”

If you are interested in stopping the monarch decline, check out the Monarch Conservation in Utah.