Spotty, strong storms target parts of your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend!

We head into Saturday and Sunday with the threat of thunderstorms looming, as a surge of monsoon moisture continues. The thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and an abundance of lightning bringing the threat of flash flooding.

Storms will peak during the afternoon and evening hours for us including the mountainous areas of northern Utah where we could see flash flooding over burn scars and small creeks and streams.

Weather models suggest late day, evening and some nocturnal storms are possible along the Wasatch Front Saturday into Sunday, with a better chance of widespread storms for the latter half of the weekend. Flash flood potential remain high, especially at Utah’s National Parks, with a “probable” risk of flooding at Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, the Grand Staircase area, and Zion National Park throughout the weekend.

This is not the time to be caught in low-lying areas, and it’s critically important to stay weather aware while recreating outdoors this weekend.

All this moisture means more cloud cover and slightly below-average temperatures for the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s and low 90s along the Wasatch Front.

The Uinta Basin, Castle Country, and Iron County will see daytime highs in the 80s, with low to mid-90s expected in Southern Utah and near Moab.

Bottom line? Afternoon, evening and overnight storms and showers are possible throughout the weekend, so keep those eyes to the skies!

Stay ahead of the changing weather conditions with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!