SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There’s a new sport taking Utah by storm: Pickleball, and it has nothing to do with pickles.

Pickleball — part badminton, part tennis, part ping pong, and all fun — uses a racket that resembles an oversized ping pong paddle and courts similar to tennis, only smaller. It’s an easy-to-learn sport, played both indoors and outdoors, and since 2021, everyone who’s anyone is playing.

“I love the feeling you get when you hit the ball just right. In the sweet spot, and it clacks right over the net,” casual gamer Jonathan Reddoch said.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Wash., by three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum. The game was invented for their kids when their usual summertime activities weren’t enough.

According to USA Pickleball, the sport is now played throughout the US and Canada, and even in many European and Asian countries, becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

Reddoch is just one of many pickleball players who started playing in the last few years. According to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report on Pickleball, since last year, the sport has grown to 4.8 million players in the US. That’s a 14.8% increase from the previous year.

Reddoch got into pickleball because it made sense for his lifestyle.

“Classes were free for me as an employee so me and a coworker took the class,” Reddoch said. “I used to play varsity tennis in high school and played for fun after, but tennis is a very serious and difficult sport to master. I like that pickleball is easy to pick up, and it’s more social.”

Pickleball is a simple and easy-to-learn game for everyone. The basic rules can be learned in a single session. Here are few rules from USA Pickleball to get you started:

Pickleball is played either as doubles (two players per team) or singles; doubles is most common. There must be one bounce per side. You must serve at the baseline. Serves cannot land in the no-volley zone. Games are normally played to 11 points, win by 2.

To learn more about the rules and how to play, check out USA Pickleball’s YouTube Channel.

When you feel ready, put on some casual clothes and check out your local park or recreational center for a chance to play a casual game or in a tournament. Don’t worry if you don’t have any pickleball buddies, there are tons of strangers who can’t wait to play with new people.

It’s the welcoming community that Reddoch loves so much, and he thinks that’s part of the reason for its growing popularity.

“Pickleball is a game invented for families. It’s for kids. It’s for older folks. It’s for everyone. That’s why it brings everyone together, and there are local groups online,” Reddoch said.

Here’s a full list of pickleball courts.