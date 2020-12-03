SPOILER: Humans dismantle monolith, not aliens

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – The mysterious Utah monolith that vanished into thin air in late November wasn’t beamed up to a spaceship, it was removed by a few Utahns.

While assisting the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in a count of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, on November 23, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau discovered a metal monolith in a remote area of red rock.

The crew immediately landed nearby to investigate the mysterious object further.

Crew members report there was no evidence indicating who or what could have placed the monolith in such a challenging area to access.

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Due to the monolith having been placed in a very remote area that could lead to visitors possibly getting stranded and requiring rescue, officials did not reveal the exact location of the discovery.

According to the Department of Public Safety, “It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed lands, no matter what planet you’re from.”

Since sharing pictures and videos with media, the story of the monolith has made headlines around the world, attracting huge crowds.

Despite attempts to keep visitors from locating the monolith, over the course of Thanksgiving, the Bureau of Land Management, BLM, shared that a relatively large number of people still showed up to the site.

“The structure received national and international interest and sparked a dialogue regarding who installed it and what it symbolized, generating widespread attention,” read a BLM press release.

But then following the viral rage, the mysterious Utah monolith vanished.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’, has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” BLM-Utah spokesperson Kimberly Finch shared. “The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property, which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

At first, how the monolith was removed, remained a mystery, but not anymore.

Two local adventure sportsmen, Andy Lewis and Sylvan Christensen have decided to step forward and share that their role in removing the Utah monolith.

In the Instagram post featuring the #LeaveNoTrace hashtag, Christensen said the internationally celebrated monolith was inflicting damage to the pristine, remote region and threatened even more of a detrimental impact.

“We removed the Utah Monolith because there are clear precedents for how we share and standardize the use of our public lands, natural wildlife, native plants, freshwater sources, and human impacts upon them,” Christensen confides urging people to protect valuable public lands. “Things like this don’t help.”