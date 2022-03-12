SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We get a serving of sunshine for part of the weekend, and then the chance of some wet weather in Northern and Central Utah to close out the weekend.

Let’s start though with the temperature discussion.

The warming with sunshine will continue for our Saturday, which will be the pick day of the weekend if you are looking for dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. We will see a warming trend for Saturday which should get our temperatures close to the seasonal averages, and quiet conditions, all thanks to the high-pressure building.

By Sunday, we get the potential for some changes.

Our high pressure does not remain in control as a weak disturbance will bring us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow for the northern half of the state. This system will also temporarily curb the warming trend, which eventually resumes next week. Right now, the storm appears to bring some wet weather into the state with primarily valley rain and mountain snow. Our snow levels will dip on Sunday to about 4800 feet, so a few spots including the benches, could see some snowflakes mix in, but overall, just rain showers expected along the Wasatch Front.

The mountains look to pick up between 2-4″ with the Cottonwoods benefitting a little better under the Northwest flow. Resorts like Alta, Brighton, Solitude and Snowbird should expect 3-6″ from this quick moving storm. As we head into Monday, expect a dry start to our work week with slightly above average highs and the possibility of additional wet weather midweek. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A nice Saturday with the potential for a showery Sunday.

