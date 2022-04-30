SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday, Utah! Hopefully, your weekend is off to a spectacular start! After a chilly start to Saturday morning, we’ll be looking at a beautiful day thanks to high pressure briefly settling in.

During the first half of the day, skies will be mostly sunny statewide as temperatures warm steadily. Thanks to more of a southerly flow, daytime highs will be near or slightly above seasonal averages. In northern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 60s and even areas like Wasatch Back will be in the mid to upper 50s. Down south, it will mainly be 70s and 80s. By the afternoon into Saturday night, the high pressure will move away, and this will open the door to an approaching storm system. Clouds will begin to increase in northern Utah from the afternoon into Saturday night, and in northeast Nevada and the northwestern half of the state, a few showers will be possible.

By Sunday, the bulk of the storm system moves in to bring a good chunk of the Beehive State a good chance for wet weather, mainly in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. The wet weather chance will run highest in the northern two-thirds of the state, but a few showers cannot be ruled out as far south as Cedar City on Sunday. There will also be thunderstorm potential as well, especially from Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. In terms of snow accumulations our central and northern mountains will likely see at least a couple of inches with areas like the cottonwoods getting potentially several inches, if not more. For spots that get rain, we could see anywhere between a tenth to a half an inch but could be more dependent on thunderstorms. We’ll continue to fine tune these totals as the storm system comes together. Meanwhile, temperatures will take a little dip on Sunday with highs dropping about 5-10 degrees compared to Saturday across the board.

The weather calms back down briefly for our Monday as we see our temperatures warm back up to the upper 60s along the Wasatch Front and mid 80s down in St. George. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Like Saturday though, this calm will be short-lived as another storm system looks to move into Utah on Tuesday to bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow, and even cooler temperatures compared to the system on Sunday. Like Sunday, the best chance for moisture looks to be for the northern two-thirds of the state. Showers may linger into Wednesday, but from Wednesday into Thursday we’ll dry out with warming temperatures before what could be another system by Friday. Lots of ups and downs weather-wise looking to head our way so stay tuned!

The takeaway? A beautiful start to the weekend before the weekend ends stormy for our Sunday.

