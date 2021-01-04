Spencer Cox celebrates new role as Utah’s 18th governor by looking forward…and back

Utah Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox greets supporters arriving at an election night event in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Cox has won the Republican nomination in the Utah governor’s race Monday, July 6, 2020, giving him a heavy advantage in the conservative state’s general election. The competitive four-way contest was conducted entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, which also shaped the campaign. (Trent Nelson /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) — Governor Spencer Cox celebrates his new role as state head by visiting Utah’s original capital, signing an Executive Order, and firing off an old-fashioned salute.

It was a day of firsts for Spencer Cox, as he officially became head of state and signed his first executive order, Monday.

Following his inauguration, Gov. Cox dedicated time in Fillmore at the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum addressing the crowd and signing executive order 2021-1.



The new order requires a review of all regulated occupations and professions. It means businesses and agencies need to identify outdated practices and/or get rid of rules that are no longer necessary.



Gov. Cox shares the order strives to reduce work barriers while protecting the health, safety, and well being of all Utahns.



Gov. Cox’s Office, as part of this executive order, will periodically review the regulations of businesses to ensure they are serving the intended purpose.

while in Fillmore, the governor also shared he is going to make COVID- 19 vaccine distribution a priority and says the blame is on the state, not the federal government.

“We have not gotten as many vaccines as we thought we would be getting at this point but we have also not vaccinated as many people as we would hope to vaccinate at this point and that certainly is not on the federal government,” he adds.

A local resident was also able to ask a few questions in regards to the economy in rural areas throughout Utah.

“A lot of people talk about the importance of economic development in rural Utah, but I don’t know that we’ve ever had a government who feels it in their bones as much as I do,” answered the governor. “My dad who’s here always said that the best crop we grew in Fairview were our kids and unfortunately that was also our best export.”



Concluding the questions, speeches, and signage, Governor Cox then shot off a 1700’s cannon replica filled with tin-foil.