PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old teen has gone missing out of Pleasant Grove and police are asking for the public’s help with finding him.

Police say Tyler Crawford has been missing since 7 p.m. Sunday night. Crawford’s plan was to go to Kiwanis Park (Battlecreek Falls area) and then go to Provo.

Courtesy: Pleasant Grove Police Department

Crawford has multiple special needs including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). He also has “taken on a cat personality, crawls around, hisses, meows like a cat, and likes being with real cats,” according to police.

He wears glasses and is deaf. Crawford uses a cochlear implant which is ruby red in color but his battery would be either dead or will be soon.

If you see Tyler or have any information please call police dispatch at 801-794-3970.