‘Speak out against the violence’: Newly elected Gov. Cox urges Utahn’s to be an example

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On his second full day on the job, Governor Spencer Cox faced a national crisis: a protest in Washington that evolved into the United States capital building being broken into.

At the same time, Utahns started to gather locally as news broke that the U.S. Capitol was being evacuated and put on lockdown due to protestors marching on the capital in support of President Donald Trump.

The newly elected Utah governor delivered his message via video to the state from the historic Governor’s mansion.

The Governor said:

“I come to you this afternoon, from the historic governor’s mansion, with a message I never intended to have to deliver on just my second day on the job. I don’t have any prepared remarks, but I wanted to speak to you from my heart about what we are seeing across our country today.

I’m deeply troubled at the chaos, the devastation, the cowardly acts of violence that we are seeing in our nation’s capital on this day. As patriots, as Utahns, as Americans, as people who care deeply about each other, and care deeply about this great nation, I urge you to stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil we have seen in our nations capitol today,

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Now make no mistake; protesting is a critical piece of American history. It is enshrined in our constitution. It is a right that we hold and that we bear deeply.

I encourage people to exercise that right to peaceably assemble, peaceably come together, to make your voice heard. But we must condemn in the strongest of terms violence, personal attacks, the non-peaceful use of people’s voice.

Fortunately, the protestors in the state of Utah so far have been mostly peaceful. To any of you out there who are considering joining those protests, I ask you to please do so, but again to do so in the right way. To do so loud, to do so proud, but to do so in a respectful manner.

And by no means resort to violence, or property destruction.

I want to thank our first responders, highway patrol, Salt Lake City Police Department, who are protecting the state’s capital and making sure that everyone is safe at these rallies and these protests.

My fellow Utahns, it is not enough now to be silent. It’s not enough to just not participate in the evil we have seen today.

I’m calling on all of you to speak out, to speak up, and to let your family, your friends, your neighbors know that this is unacceptable.

We are better than this in Utah. We are better than this in America. We have been an example to the rest of the world when it comes to our elections when it comes to the way that we protest when it comes to the freedoms and the freedoms and liberties that we so enjoy,

And more than ever we need to show the rest of the world, this is not the way that America does her business.

And I trust that Utahns can be that example to the rest of the nation and to the world. And so today, tonight, I am asking you to please speak up, please condemn what you are seeing happening across the country.

Whether you are a republican or a democrat, whether you voted for the President or voted for someone else, let’s be better, and let’s be better together. 2021 is going to be an incredible year for all of us. We are moving forward through this pandemic. The end is in sight.

Our country will come out of this stronger and more resilient than ever before, but only if each of us do our part.

So tonight, let’s do our part, thank you for your goodness, thank you for making Utah an incredible place to live, may God bless you, may God bless the great state of Utah, and especially tonight, say a prayer that God will bless, the United States of America. Thank you.”