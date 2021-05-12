WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Spanish Fork Police looking to identify graffiti suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Spanish Fork Police are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects behind graffiti found at a school.

“Show this post to your teenagers because someone knows who they are,” police say. “If you hear anyone talking about it or know anyone in this photo contact Officer Peterson with SFPD 801-804-4723.”

Police shared the below photos which show the graffiti as well as three individuals believed to be behind the graffiti.

Utah authorities have been faced with numerous graffiti incidents, including a recent swastika painted on the wall of a building inside a Sandy park.

ABC4 is THERE4YOU in your inbox every day for free! Sign up for the daily newsletter here —>

Graffiti has also been reported at Utah’s national parks, including Bryce Canyon and Zion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah