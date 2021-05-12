Spanish Fork Police looking to identify graffiti suspects

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Spanish Fork Police are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects behind graffiti found at a school.

“Show this post to your teenagers because someone knows who they are,” police say. “If you hear anyone talking about it or know anyone in this photo contact Officer Peterson with SFPD 801-804-4723.”

Police shared the below photos which show the graffiti as well as three individuals believed to be behind the graffiti.

Utah authorities have been faced with numerous graffiti incidents, including a recent swastika painted on the wall of a building inside a Sandy park.

Graffiti has also been reported at Utah’s national parks, including Bryce Canyon and Zion.