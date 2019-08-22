Newsfore Opt-In Form

Spanish Fork officials issue statement amid uptick in littering, vandalism at city park

by: Jennifer Gardiner

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) -The city of Spanish Fork is concerned over several cases of people not following the rules.

In a post on Facebook, city officials stated they are seeing an increase in littering, pets on courts, dogs off leashes, dog excrement, and damaged facilities and fences.

We take pride in our parks and are glad that most of our residents do too. We appreciate those who keep our parks great…

Posted by Spanish Fork City on Thursday, August 22, 2019

“Please help us keep our parks great by treating the facilities with care and following posted rules and directions by park staff,” said the post.

