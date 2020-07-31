Spanish Fork man killed in mountain bike crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Spanish Fork man is dead after he crashed his mountain bike Thursday evening, police said.

Spanish Fork police said officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the area of the Hidden Oaks Mountain Bike Trail east of the Spanish Fork Reservoir at 6:30 p.m.

It was first reported that a mountain bike was found just off the trail and the man was found a short distance away. When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

According to police, their initial investigation suggests that the man crashed his bike and died from injuries sustained in the crash. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said no one witnessed the crash, so the exact time is not known. Police identified the victim only as a 52-year-old resident of Spanish Fork. They said he left to ride his bike alone around 2 p.m.