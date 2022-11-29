SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The man who was taken into custody after being accused of driving under the influence and hitting a horse and its rider during a Spanish Fork parade on Saturday, Nov. 26, has been charged in court.

Dionicio Vasquez, 57, has been charged in the Fourth District Court in Spanish Fork on one charge of reckless endangerment and one charge of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, both Class ‘A’ misdemeanors.

Vasquez is also facing the Class ‘B’ misdemeanor of driving under the influence, the Class ‘C’ misdemeanor of having an open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, and the infraction of failure to obey an officer.

According to Spanish Fork Police Department Sgt. Lance Rudd, Vasquez continued to drive forward after officers at 900 N Maine told him to stop as the intersection was closed. Officers reportedly attempted to follow Vasquez as the car went into the parade and struck one of the horses, causing the rider to fall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials said the horse was able to walk on its own and the rider suffered minor injuries.