Spanish Fork man arrested with ‘large quantities’ of drugs, illegal firearms

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man was arrested after police found him in possession of large quantities of drugs and illegal firearms.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Jolley.

Officers from the Utah County Special Enforcement Team, Spanish Fork Police Department, and the Utah County Metro SWAT Team discovered the illegal bounty while serving a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The warrant was a result of investigators tracing illegal sales of both powder and pill forms of Fentanyl linked to Jolley. The suspect also had multiple firearms in his possession.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered the following illegal drugs:

-32.53 grams of Fentanyl powder

-74 Fentanyl pills

-30.14 grams of methamphetamine

-9.31 grams of heroin

-175.3 grams of marijuana

-2 E-cigarette cartridges containing THC

-4 marijuana plants along with growing lights and humidifiers

“Recognizing that Fentanyl is prescribed and administered in micrograms (mcg), and recognizing that a fatal dose of Fentanyl is 2 milligrams(mg), it is disturbing that 32.53 grams of Fentanyl is enough to kill over 16,000 people,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement to ABC4.

SWAT Team officers entered the suspect’s home wearing full protective gear including gas masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Narcan, which is a medicine used to treat an opioid overdose, was also carried by each officer in case they were exposed to fentanyl, which is deadly.

(Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was arrested on several charges including possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, knowingly producing, dispensing, or manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and more.

Jolley was able to post his $10,000 bail the morning after his arrest.