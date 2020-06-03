SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 78th annual Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo is still scheduled to take place on July 20-24. The decision was made between the city, the Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee and the Diamond Fork Riding Club.

“Deciding to continue with the Fiesta Days Rodeo this year has been a very deliberate and thoughtful process”, said City Manager and Rodeo Committee Member Seth Perrins. “Since March, we have met regularly with staff, the Mayor and City Council, the rodeo committee, PRCA representatives, and even county and state officials to determine how we could continue with the rodeo while honoring public-health guidelines.”

The city worked with state and local health officials to determine what measures will be required to keep the event safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The following actions will be required of attendees, staff and participants:

Required face coverings. The city says this eliminates the need for social distancing between non-family groups.

Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear face coverings

Face coverings will be available for attendees who come without one

Participants will be symptom checked before competing

Participants will be required to wear a face covering except for when they are competing

However, when the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Angela Dunn, was asked in Wednesday’s health department briefing about the rodeo she said, “It is really important to understand that masks are not a replacement for social distancing. Masks do not eliminate the risk of spread due to COVID-19. They have been shown to reduce the spread but the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing.”

Dr. Dunn continues to address the rodeo not planning on social distancing by saying, “As we move to opening up parts of our economy and society and having such festivals (such as the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days), it is prudent for organizers to recommend wearing masks or even force it. But, it is not a replacement for social distancing in terms of preventing COVID-19.

As the rodeo plans are still on, Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson says, “We are thrilled to have the Fiesta Days Rodeo this year. It has been a priority to do whatever we can to make sure the rodeo could happen. In a time when there has been so much change, having our rodeo represents getting back to a more normal way of life.”