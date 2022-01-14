Spanish Fork City’s Chief of Police retires after 37 years in law enforcement

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – After serving his community for 37 years in law enforcement, the Spanish Fork City’s Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police, Steven G. Adams, will be stepping into his retirement on Friday.

Adams embarked on his career in law enforcement when he was initially hired by Mapleton City Police Department in 1985. He transitioned to the Spanish Fork Police Department in 1988 and was named Chief by 2012.

Throughout his time with the Spanish Fork Police Department Adams was promoted more than once. He received his first promotion in 1991 as Investigative Sergeant, again in 2004 as Lieutenant, and once more in 2012 when he was named Chief.

Much of the prosperity the Spanish Fork Police Department has seen in the past 37 years can be attributed back to Adams. During his tenure as the Director of Public Safety, the team at the Spanish Fork Police Department grew from 24 to 48 officers and adopted 24-hour staffing for EMS operating out of the newly constructed station 62.

Adams can also be credited for implementing many of the station’s other features and practices, such as the K9 unit, honor guard, and safe school walks. He also hired a full-time Victim Advocate, provided Narcan for every officer to carry, started the Public Safety Night Out, and placed police radios at every school in Spanish Fork. Adams acknowledges that the success of these programs is a result of many great minds working together.

Throughout the course of his 37 years, Adams earned many honorable awards including the Valor Award, Lifesaving Award (three separate times), Utah Police Officer of the year in 2005, the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Officer of the year in 2012, and Utah Police Chief of the year in 2019.

Spanish Fork residents can credit the security they feel in their city to Chief Adams, as it was under his leadership that Spanish Fork City was named the Safest City in Utah in 2021 and the 11th safest in the country. Adams has since thanked the great men and women of public safety for this accolade as well as the support they receive from Spanish Fork residents.