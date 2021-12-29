Southwest Utah sees increase in COVID-19 testing as virus surges

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – According to Utah’s Deputy COVID-19 Testing Director, Brittany Brown, there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of people getting tested for the virus in Southwest Utah.

“Just the numbers from Monday and Tuesday so far of the current week, there’s been an even more increase from last week, so about a 48% increase from this week from last week,” she said.

According to Brown, testing rates in Southwest Utah are still lower when compared to the rest of the state but she believes overall testing is rising amid the omicron variant’s debut. Officials also say a lot of different illnesses are going around right now.

“We’re seeing lots of respiratory illnesses happening right now, Flu, RSV, Rhinovirus, in addition to COVID that all have COVID-like symptoms,” she explained.

“We’re in the middle of cold and flu season and COVID-19 with its variants,” Brown added.

David Heaton of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department is suggesting residents get tested if they feel ill. He says it’s important to quarantine and seek treatment as soon as possible, especially if you’re considered high-risk.