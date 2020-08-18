Southern Utah University to cut student fees for fall semester

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to financially help students during the pandemic, Southern Utah University is cutting student fees by 40% during the upcoming fall semester.

The one-time fee reduction will lower the cost of attending SUU for all its Cedar City campus. According to the university, the average full-time student will realize a $152.70 cut in the cost of attending school this fall.

The university notes that the fee reduction comes on the heels of no tuition or fee increase for the past two years and a permanent tuition reduction for students studying one of the school’s numerous online bachelor’s degree programs.

“The University is committed to keeping the campus as safe as possible for all students, faculty, staff, and community members,” said SUU President Scott L. Wyatt. “We are also committed to helping students finish their degrees during this financially difficult time. We have been very careful with our budgets and can manage this fee reduction for one semester in order to help our students and their families who are supporting them.”

SUU’s fall semester begins Sept. 9 with varying options for learning including face-to-face instruction and online options.